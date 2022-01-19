Norfolk schools will continue to require masks for students, staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board has decided to continue requiring masks for students and staff in city schools, despite an executive order from new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that ends mask mandates in schools.

The school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to direct the superintendent to continue requiring universal masking in schools.

It is the first district in Hampton Roads to officially buck Youngkin’s order on the issue, which ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24 and makes them optional.

“As we have stated on a number of occasions, it is a top priority for Norfolk Public Schools to provide for a safe learning and work environment. We will continue to follow mask-wearing along with other COVID safety protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Norfolk and Virginia Department of Health,” Dr. Adale Martin, chair of the school board, said in a statement.

“Our mitigation strategies, they are being followed, and we are pleased that we can continue offering in-person instruction at this time,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong.

Youngkin’s order says there “is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children” and that “parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children.”

However, former Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said last week that any school board that ends its mask mandate would be in violation of a state law passed last year. That means those divisions could be susceptible to lawsuits.

Isle of Wight and Northampton schools have both said their mandates will stay in place for now.