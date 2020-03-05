Norfolk schools seek public input on school rebuilding and renovation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools (NPS), the NPS Long-Range Facilities Master Plan

Steering Committee and the consulting firm of Cooperative Strategies are working together to develop a 10-year plan to rebuild and renovate Norfolk’s older schools and facilities.

In an effort to obtain input on ranking priorities for the project, a community dialogue has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Granby High School.

Currently, there are 51 schools, centers, and support buildings in the school division.

According to John Hazelette, acting deputy superintendent of operations, many of those facilities are more than 50 years old.

Cooperative Strategies examined the school division’s building utilization, and current and projected enrollment, as well as a school-by-school condition assessment.

From the data and discussions with school division leadership, several draft options were developed.

A copy of the presentation, including the options that Cooperative Strategies has recommended, is posted on the school division’s website on the Rebuild NPS 2030 page.

“Having the community weigh-in is important,” said Hazelette. “While the professionals who

have developed the initial options have approached this in a comprehensive, analytical manner,

we must also touch base with the people who will need to live with our decisions. We can’t

discount that they will have important ideas and information that ultimately can impact our

decisions.”

Another community dialogue will be held on April 28 at a location to be announced.

A presentation of final recommendations to the school board is scheduled for June 17.

