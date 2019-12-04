Norfolk Schools report another incident involving suspicious white van

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have been notified about another incident involving a suspicious white van that’s been popping up near schools in Norfolk.

An incident Tuesday involving a female student at Booker T. Washington High School follows a similar incident on Monday, in which a man and woman approached a Richard Bowling Elementary cafeteria worker. The worker wasn’t harmed, and the couple fled in a white van.

Booker T. Washington Principal Margie Stallings shared the student’s account in a message sent out to parents and staff on Tuesday.

The female student said the van followed her until she reached her home. She made it inside safely and told her mother, who reported the incident to the school’s resource officer.

Stallings says there will be increased police presence at the school on Wednesday as police continue to investigate the white van. So far police haven’t released any details about the suspects or their van.

“This incident reminds us all how important it is to be ever mindful of student and staff safety,” Stallings said. “For example, when your child walks home from school, be sure he or she does so in a group of children, not alone. I have asked students to be more cognizant of their surroundings as they are walking home.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Norfolk Police.