Norfolk schools release 2020-2021 calendar

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board has approved the academic calendar for the next school year.

The school board approved a 180-day calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday.

Here are some details from the calendar:

Schools will be closed to students and staff on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020

Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, will be designated a virtual teacher day and schools will be closed to students;

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020 will be recognized as a holiday for students and staff;

Thanksgiving Break will be observed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27;

Winter Break will extend two full weeks, Dec. 21- Dec. 31, 2020;

Schools will be closed to students and staff on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18, 2021 and on President’s Day, Feb. 15, 2021;

Spring Break will be observed April 5-9, 2021;

Schools will be closed to students and staff on Memorial Day, May, 31, 2021;

The last day of school for students will be June 17, 2021.

