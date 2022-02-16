Norfolk schools proposed facility plan aims to consolidate aging buildings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed facility plan to consolidate and demolish aging buildings in Norfolk Public Schools has people in the community asking for a say in the process.

One phase of the draft plan looks at closing Madison Alternative School and moving Madison students to Lindenwood Elementary. The plan is getting a lot of pushback from the Lindenwood community since the school’s current students would be split up and Lindenwood would be no more.

According to the facility master plan draft, 49 of the district’s school buildings are at least 50 years old. The draft aims to better use space and resources for Norfolk students. It also details how Taylor and Willard Elementary Schools are at less than 70% capacity, making the buildings possible options to send Lindenwood students.

Some residents in the Lindenwood community tell 10 On Your Side the 70-year-old school is historically significant and they don’t want to see the building closed and repurposed.

“They don’t want the school to close. The school is historic, it’s monumental, they’re a lot of memories. And contrary to popular belief, there’s still a lot of families that have been here for years — two and three generations, some four generations that still live in this community,” said John ‘J.P.’ Paige of the Lindenwood community.

Pastor Veronica Thomas has many children in her congregation who attend Lindenwood Elementary School.

“We want to be able to say what we care about,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools told us there will be a community meeting on March 2 to further discuss the facility plan.

You can read more about Rebuild NPS 2030 and find the facility plan here.