Norfolk Schools paying bus drivers to stay home over vaccine mandate, parents forced to find other transportation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools’ special school board meeting on Friday stems from this week’s issue with busing in the district, a source in the district tells WAVY.

The source said an already existing bus driver shortage was exacerbated by the COVID-19 mandate the school board passed in October, which said all school employees either needed to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID weekly beginning February 9.

Those didn’t comply to either the vaccine or testing requirement were first given a warning letter, but the second violation resulted in 2 days of paid leave, before a recommendation for termination on the third offense.

WAVY’s source says letters went out to bus drivers who weren’t in compliance, giving them a second notice violation and telling them Wednesday and Thursday of this week would be the days they would take paid leave.

Those were the days that parents had to scramble to find transportation for their kids.

Bus drivers are part of the “classified” group of employees. Classified employees make up 35% of the employees who were out of compliance, Norfolk Public Schools data shows.

Thomas Calhoun, the president of Norfolk Federation of Teachers, told WAVY that he’s heard drivers also stopped showing up to work because they’re not being paid to run extra routes. The federation represents some bus drivers.

With that, the release for Friday’s special school board meeting says board members will discuss ditching vaccine and testing requirements for employees, and eliminating the district’s mask mandate for students.

A bill in the General Assembly that passed with an emergency amendment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin requires all Virginia schools to make masking optional no later than March 1.

WAVY plans to be at the special meeting on Friday morning at 9.