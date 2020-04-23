Norfolk schools expand food distribution to include weekend meals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk students will now be provided meals for the weekend, in addition to food already being distributed during the week.

Norfolk Public Schools has expanded its meal distribution to include providing weekend meals to students starting May 1. Every Friday, children will be given additional breakfast and lunch items for Saturday and Sunday, in addition to their regular weekday meal.

The increased food distribution comes during the coronavirus pandemic. Schools across Virginia were closed in March to prevent the spread of the virus. They will remain closed throughout the rest of the academic school year as the commonwealth fights to beat the community spread of COVID-19.

“As the economic impact of this crisis deepens, we want to make sure that Norfolk Public Schools is doing as much as we can to support our families,” said John W. Hazelette, acting deputy superintendent of operations.

The food will be distributed at 12 sites in the city from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Azalea Gardens Middle School

Booker T. Washington High School

Camp Allen Elementary School

Coleman Place Elementary School

James Monroe Elementary School

Lake Taylor School

Norview Elementary School

Oceanair Elementary School

P.B. Young Sr. Elementary School

Southside STEM Academy

St. Helena Elementary School

Suburban Park Elementary School

NPS school buses will also continue to delivery food on weekdays at the following sites:

Titustown Recreation Center: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Huntersville Community Center: Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Grandy Village Recreation Center: 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Latest Posts: