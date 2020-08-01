Norfolk school officials say 9 employees have had COVID-19. Here are the schools affected

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More information has been released about some Norfolk Public Schools employees that have tested positive for the coronavirus this summer.

Earlier this month WAVY-TV 10 told you about five Norfolk schools where employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The report included information about a custodian from Crossroads Elementary School who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday night, Norfolk Public Schools officials released information that shows a total of nine employees have been infected with the coronavirus.

Since March, one person has tested positive in each of the following schools: Azalea Garden and Ruffner middle schools; Crossroads, Jacox, James Monroe, Norview, Suburban Park and Lindenwood elementary schools; and Lake Taylor High School.

Because of privacy concerns, no information will be released on the conditions of the employees who were infected.

The head of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers is critical of how this information has been shared with employees.

Thomas Calhoun told WAVY’s Regina Mobley he gives the school administration the grade of “F” for failing to be transparent with employees.

In mid-July Norfolk Public Schools told 10 On Your Side they cannot comment on health issues concerning employees.

However, NPS spokesperson Kathleen O’Hara stated the school system follows protocols to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus in the workplace.

“The Norfolk School Board this week is developing options to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year. The year of the pandemic will include brick and mortar learning as well as distance learning options. The recommendations will be available for review late this morning or early August.”

Read the entire statement from Norfolk Public Schools here.

The school board last week voted to use virtual classes to start the school year.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: