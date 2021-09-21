Norfolk school officials, police monitoring threats made toward Norview schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk schools spokesperson says they are aware of social media posts threatening the Norview High and Middle School community.

The school district has requested more Norfolk police in that area for school Wednesday and is working to keep the community safe.

The posts have been reported to police.

The threats come as numerous schools in the region have faced similar issues. In addition, on Monday, a 15-year-old student allegedly shot and injured two other 17-year-old students at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Two schools in Suffolk received threats Tuesday, according to an SPS spokesperson.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after making threats toward Phoebus High School in Hampton.

Smithfield High School also planned to have a large law enforcement presence Tuesday, particularly at arrival and dismissal times, after a social media post was made with apparent threats to the school. Police said later there was no active threat.

