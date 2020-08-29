Norfolk school division releases full reopening plan on cleaning, child care, transportation and more

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools has released its comprehensive reopening plan for this upcoming school year.

School starts Sept. 8 in Norfolk this year with 100-percent virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of school.

After the first quarter, the board said it will reassess the possibility of adding in-person instruction based on local health data related to COVID-19.

The comprehensive plan covers academic instruction, technology, health mitigation strategies, facility cleaning, child care, food service and student transportation.

Click here to read the full plan.

WAVY TV 10