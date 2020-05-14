Norfolk school division plans virtual graduation ceremonies in June, in-person ceremonies in August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools plans to host virtual graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the division to reevaluate its traditional ways of celebrating.

Norfolks five high schools will have virtual graduation ceremonies at their originally-scheduled dates and times on June 8 and 9.

The ceremonies will include pre-recorded speeches, music, and a slideshow of each senior’s picture,

name, and additional graduation information, the division wrote in a news release.

After the virtual graduations, a “Mementos and Memories” event will be held at each school on June 11 and 12. Graduates and their families will be able to schedule appointments to pick up their diplomas and pose for professional photos in their caps and gowns.

Later in June, a video compilation of photos of graduates will be posted on the NPS YouTube channel and on TV Channel 47 beginning the week of June 22.

On August 3 and 4, the school division will host an in-person graduation ceremony at the Chartway Arena — if government COVID-19 directives allow the gathering.

“There will be limited seating with social distancing practices in place,” the division said.

“I am proud of your dedication and resolve to finish your senior year with grace and tenacity. I admire your flexibility and resiliency as we navigate this uncertain time together. In a few weeks, you will be noted by historians as the graduates of the Class of 2020 who despite a pandemic, successfully fulfilled their academic requirements and learned invaluable lessons in so doing,” Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong said.

