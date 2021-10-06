Norfolk school division mandates COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for staff

Jennifer Becker, center, Science Teacher, at the Sinaloa Middle School while masked talks her students who are distanced at their desks in Novato, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Haven Daily)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the virus.

The Norfolk School Board voted unanimously to approve the mandate Wednesday.

Staff will need to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 3. If they aren’t, they’ll be tested weekly.

According to a school division news release, the mandate was approved in response to the “continuing pandemic and surging infections from multiple variations of the virus, including the fast-spreading and highly contagious delta variant.”

The division said exceptions will be made for employees who can’t be vaccinated or tested for “legally held valid reasons based on disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.”

The resolution passed by the board Wednesday also allows the division superintendent to send out a survey to employees to figure out who’s vaccinated, to require proof of vaccination, and to establish a process for the submission of weekly COVID-19 test results, the news release said.

Under the new mandate, the superintendent will create a process for warning and disciplining staff who do not comply and don’t have a legally valid claim for an exemption.

As of Sept. 30, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Virginia Beach, and Suffolk were not asking teachers to disclose if they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. They also weren’t keeping a record of it.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools told 10 On Your Side a survey was sent to all faculty and staff asking them about their vaccination plans. 85% said they had already gotten vaccinated or were planning to.

Some other school divisions have also mandated that all student-athletes and those participating in extracurricular activities get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly. Those divisions include Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.