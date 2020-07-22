Norfolk School Board to vote on reopening plan on Wednesday

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board is expected to vote on the district’s reopening plan during a special meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The seven school board members agreed last week that students will likely start the year with entirely virtual instruction due the recent surge in cases in the city.

Norfolk’s regularly been reporting days of 100-plus cases and its 7-day average of percent of positive tests is 15%, well above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization for safe reopening.

Thomas Calhoun, the leader of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, said last week he still wanted to know more details about the board’s plan.

“What is the plan? When someone turns out to be positive, and we find out like we did last week the response to the issue was not too hot … “If you don’t have a plan, what are you going to do? Are you going to close down the classroom, and send all the children home? Are you going to shut down the school? What’s going to happen?”

The school district has already been hit by the coronavirus. A custodian at Crossroads Elementary School, Anthony Harrell, died July 3 from COVID-19 at age 41. It is unknown how or where he picked up the deadly virus, but his family says he went partying at Virginia Beach nightclub in Virginia Beach on Father’s Day.

Multiple sources told WAVY-TV 10 that Harrell’s case triggered a quarantine of the entire custodial department at Crossroads, and several other district employees at other schools have also tested positive.

