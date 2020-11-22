Norfolk School Board to host virtual annual ‘Bring Your Legislator to School Day’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk School Board will host its annual “Bring Your Legislator to School Day” on Monday — and this year, it will be virtual.

On Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., city council members, school board members, as well as state and local legislators will virtually visit the high school government classrooms to engage with teachers and students.

The School Board also plans to discuss legislative priorities for the 2020-2021 school year.

The online Zoom meeting can be watched on NPS’s YouTube channel or on WNPS Cox Cable Ch. 47.

The stream begins at 8:30 a.m., will stop broadcasting during virtual classroom visits between 9:05 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., the resume at 10:15 a.m. for the remainder of the event.