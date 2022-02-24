Norfolk School Board to discuss eliminating mandatory mask policy

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss and vote on an optional mask policy.

Two other items are also on the agenda for discussion and possible votes: the elimination of the COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for Norfolk Public Schools employees, and what to do about disciplinary actions taken or to be taken against school division employees in connection with the COVID-19 vaccination/testing requirements.

The meeting will start with a closed session.

It will be held Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. in the superintendent’s conference room, 800 E. City Hall Avenue, 12th floor, Room 1200.

Last week, Youngkin signed a bill making masks optional in Virginia schools by March 1.

The bill as it was first approved by the House of Delegates and Sentate originally had a date of July 1 for masks to be optional. One of the amendments in the final bill signed by Youngkin says localities must now comply by no later than March 1.

Before the announcement about the special meeting Thursday, the Norfolk School Board was set to meet next on March 2, the day after the new optional policy went into effect statewide.

Norfolk currently has mandated masks for all those in school facilities, but asked the superintendent during a Feb. 16 work session to prepare a resolution for the March 2 meeting that would make masks for students optional.