NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is changing its discipline policy ahead of the new school year.

On Wednesday, the school board is expected to approve changes to suspension and expulsion rules.

The district received more than 20 public comments on the nearly 40-page document of the proposed changes.

“While employed in an Norfolk elementary school, I witnessed violent kids do something on a day (hit teacher, hurt a fellow student) and was allowed back at school the next day. These policies need to be enforced,” said one commenter.

The policy states that would be a hearing during the suspension or expulsion process. The superintendent could designate someone to speak with the student and the parent/guardian about what happened, as well as consult with school staff about learning the student’s disciplinary history.

From then, a long-term, short-term suspension or expulsion could be determined. Parents/guardians can request more hearings after that.

The document says a long-term suspension could be at least 45 school days, but can’t be longer than a year. The short term could be 10 days or less.

However, Virginia Law states students from preschool through third grade can’t be suspended for more than three school days or expelled from attendance at school unless the offense involves physical harm or threat of physical harm.

The school board meets at 4 p.m.