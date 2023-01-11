NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk’s School Board swore in members and elected a new Chair and Vice Chair during a ceremony Wednesday.

According to a press release, Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe was sworn in as the new Ward 4 representative, along with returning board members Tanya Bhasin, Lauren Campsen, Carlos Clanton, and Dr. Adale Martin.

During the organizational meeting that followed the ceremony, Martin was elected as the new Chair of the school board and Moore-Buffaloe was elected as School Board Vice Chair.