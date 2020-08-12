Norfolk School Board holding meeting Wednesday on district’s reopening plans

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board will learn more details about the district’s plan for virtual learning this fall on Wednesday.

Last month, the board voted 6-1 to re-open virtually. Wednesday night’s meeting will go over a number of components of their plans for students.

Topics that will be covered include students’ virtual schedules, food distribution, technology distribution, child care options as well as the transition to face to face classes.

According to presentation materials, the district conducted a survey with staff and teachers about their comfortableness with face-to-face learning.

34 percent, which was a plurality, voted they were very uncomfortable, while only six percent say they’re very comfortable with face to face learning.

In last month’s meeting, vice chair Rodney Jordan cast the only “no” vote on the approved plan because he wanted students to get some-in person instruction in September, if safe to do so.

“I think that the health data will determine whether or not we would utilize that option but I think we should be prepared,” Jordan said.

Data from the spring semester shows more than 4,700 students had a least one incomplete grade. Teachers reported more than 12,000 incomplete grades last semester.

The school board will also vote on crisis plans tonight. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and will be live streamed.

Latest Posts: