Norfolk School Board discusses future of 3 city schools with Confederate names

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –The Norfolk School Board is meeting virtually Tuesday to discuss the future of several city schools named after Confederate leaders.

School board members are set to discuss the possibility of changing three schools’ names — Maury High School, Ruffner Middle School, and Taylor Elementary School.

Maury High School in the Ghent section of the city was named in 1910 for Confederate Naval Commander Matthew Fontaine Maury, and during that same period other schools were named for figures with a racist past.

Taylor Elementary School in West Ghent was named for Walter Herron Taylor, who was Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s aid.

Ruffer Academy just outside downtown is named for slave owner William Henry Ruffner, the architect of state-mandated segregated schools in Virginia.

If there’s a consensus to change the names, then the public will weigh in.

To watch the School Board’s meeting, which started around 1:30 p.m., click here.