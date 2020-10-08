Norfolk School Board delays decision on in-person return, makes Wednesday asynchronous learning day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An official decision on when Norfolk students will return to in-person learning is still up in the air.

The Norfolk School Board met Wednesday night and agreed to create another survey for teachers and families so the division can gather more information before making a decision on returning students to the classroom.

The board plans to revisit the subject on Oct. 21 during its meeting.

While action wasn’t taken on a return plan, the board unanimously voted to designate Wednesday as an asynchronous learning day.

That schedule means teachers will get time for professional development, planning, and conferences, while students can independently do their work.

In August, Norfolk Public Schools said 5,000 students are enrolled in its Virtual Scholars Academy. This is the semester-long commitment of virtual schooling for parents who prefer to keep their students online even when schools transfer to blended learning.

The board voted on July 22 to begin the first nine weeks of school with 100 percent virtual learning.

