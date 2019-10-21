Norfolk School Board begins search for new superintendent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk school board wants to hear what you would like to see in the school district’s next leader.

Former Superintendent Dr. Melinda Boone announced her resignation in June. She was the first ever woman to lead the Norfolk Public School system.



In her resignation letter, Boone touted her efforts to bring the school system together after continued turnover in leadership positions.

Dr. Sharon Byrdsong has served as the acting superintendent since Boone’s resignation. As the board looks for a permanent replacement, they want to know what characteristics and qualities are important to people who live in the district.

There are several people and entities involved in this search. The board says it created an inclusive and efficient process for hiring the new superintendent. That includes the the support of staff, parents, students, businesses and the community.



The school board also hired McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to facilitate the search. That company specializes in nation-wide school executive searches.

The district will host a series of meetings for input. If you can not attend the meetings please take this survey.

October 21:

Booker T. Washington High School, 1111 Park Ave.

3:30 p.m. – Central Office Staff Meeting

5:30 p.m. – Elementary Teachers and School Staff Meeting

7:30 p.m. – Community Meeting

October 22:

Norview High School, 6501 Chesapeake Blvd.

8:00 a.m. – Secondary Principals Meeting

10:00 a.m. – Elementary Principals Meeting

Noon – Student Forum

3:30 p.m. – Secondary Teachers and School Staff Meeting

5:30 p.m. – PTA and Civic League Presidents, and Faith Leaders

7:30 p.m. – Community Meeting

October 23:

Norfolk Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St.

• 8:00 a.m. & 10:00 a.m. — Superintendent Search Meeting for City, Business, Philanthropic Leaders



Larchmont Elementary School, 1145 Bolling Ave.

• 1:00 p.m. – Community Meeting

November 13:

School Board Business Meeting