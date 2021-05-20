Norfolk School Board adopts increased budget for upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday evening, the City of Norfolk School Board adopted a $468.41 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year. This is an increase of more than $5.5 million since their March meeting.

The increase comes on the heels of a newly adopted budget in the General Assembly that increased funding for public education. In addition, the increased budget will allow for salary increases. The increases will include:

a $47,200 starting salary for teachers (was $47,000),

a 6.1% average raise for teachers (was 5.1%),

a 6% average raise for classified staff (was 5%)

and a 4% average raise for administrators (was 3%).

“I was especially pleased to be able to make this recommendation to the School Board this year. The

school division’s staff has performed in exemplary fashion during a pandemic that deservedly could be labeled the ‘worst of times.’ These very respectable salary increases acknowledge their hard work and slso lay the groundwork for future expectations,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong. “Undoubtedly, in the new school year we will be addressing new challenges – ones associated with learning loss and the negative impact of the pandemic on the social-emotional wellness of children.”

Other benefits of the increased budget include additional staff, materials, special education services, student wellness, and professional development for teachers.