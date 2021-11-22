Norfolk School Board accepting applications for vacant Ward 4 seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk School Board is accepting applications for Ward 4 seat.

The current term for the seat ends Dec. 31, 2022.

Those who are in Ward 4 who are interested in serving on the board for the remainder of the seat’s term should apply by Tuesday, which is the deadline.

A public hearing for the public to give feedback on the Ward 4 School Board Candidate Selection and a review of submissions will be held Dec. 1. Interviews will be scheduled for Dec. 6-8.

The board will vote and announce their final selection on Dec. 15.

For more information about the Norfolk School Board, click here: https://www.npsk12.com/schoolboard.

To apply, click here.

