Norfolk saves $3 million selling back refundable bonds, ensuring low interest rates for city upgrades

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – By selling back taxable General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds, Norfolk was able to achieve “net present value savings” to taxpayers of $3 million over the life of the bonds thus lowering the interest cost of the city’s existing debt.

The $77,825,000 in bonds were sold back on Wednesday putting the city at its lowest true interest cost in its history of long-term bond sales at 1.15%, according to a statement released. The refunding allows major upgrades throughout Norfolk to be financed at the lowest interest rate possible.





Disciplined and prudent fiscal management continues to provide measurable benefits to Norfolk and are a testament to high investor confidence in the health and stability of the city.



In addition to the strong demand for Norfolk bonds, the city generated investor interest through its online investor outreach platform Munite.



Norfolk’s credit strength as demonstrated by the reaffirmation of its AAA rating by S&P in advance of the sale, efforts by the city and its team to offer the bonds to the market quickly and strong demand for the bonds enabled the city to execute the bond deal for savings at all-time low interest rates.



Norfolk’s taxpayers should take pride in knowing the city is committed to actively managing its debt to minimize its interest expense. Norfolk City Officials



The bonds were sold utilizing a strong syndicate led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and two co-managers in veteran-owned firm American Veterans Group and Morgan Stanley.



