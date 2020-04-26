Norfolk salon owner working to raise money to give 1000 free haircuts to local heroes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hair Salons and spas are some of the businesses forced to close because of COVID-19.



Norma Dorey, the owner of Changes City Spa and Jakes Place in Norfolk, says her businesses are temporarily closed. But while the doors are closed, Dorey was trying to come up with a way to help others.



“This is a different circumstance and I just felt how could I help? I don’t have food so I thought nothing makes you feel better than a fresh cut or pampering,” said Dorey.

She started a GoFundMe titled “Haircuts for Heroes,” with a goal of $25,000.



“We could do 1000 haircuts that would be 25 dollars a haircut and that money would go to pay my technicians,” she said.

Dorey says the money raised means certain workers would be able to get a haircut at no cost, and these are the people they want to help.

“Not only the medical field and the police and rescue squads but also the janitors, the food service people, the people in the grocery stores, people that do grub hub deliveries to your house, anyone who has to work through this time period when the rest of us cant,” she said.



She says those who would come to get a haircut would have to show some sort of ID that they work in one of those fields. Dorey says their re-opening date is still a moving target, but says she hopes to start these cuts when her two places of business re-open. She says if you can’t afford to donate, you can help by sharing the information on social media.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

