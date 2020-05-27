Norfolk salon and barbershop owner to provide 100 haircuts for frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Free haircuts for front line workers: That’s what Norma Dorey, the owner of Changes City Spa and Jake’s Place, has been working to raise money for.

10 On Your Side told you in April that Dorey started a “haircuts for heroes” campaign. She was working to raise $25,000. At about $25 per haircut, the money would go to her hairstylists and barbers — and the haircut for frontline workers would then be free. In total, they raised around $2,000, which Dorey says will still provide free haircuts.

“Its averages to about 93 haircuts, but I like round numbers so I said let’s do 100,” said Dorey.

She says these haircuts are not just for first responders and health care workers, but grocery store workers, truck drivers, local food delivery drivers, janitors and more.

Last month, salons were still closed down, but this month, now that they are allowed back open at 50 percent capacity, Dorey wanted to share how those frontline heroes can snag a free cut.

She says in the next few days, they’ll be posting more on social media, but for now, they ask that people call and make an appointment.

“I thought most people have to wear a name tag at their work or pay stub or something that tells us they were one of those heroes our local heroes,” she said.

If you are interested in a free haircut and want to make an appointment: Jake’s Place 757-627-5253 Changes City Spa 757-625-5300.

