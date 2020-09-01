Norfolk, Richmond receive over $500K in federal funding to help combat domestic violence, sexual assault

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, the word “violence” is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. In Paris and cities across France, the signs are everywhere. “Complaints ignored, women killed” and “She leaves him, he kills her,” they read in black block letters pasted over stately municipal buildings. Under cover of night, activists have glued them to the walls to draw attention to domestic violence, a problem French President Emmanuel Macron has called “France’s shame.” (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $543,619 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault in Norfolk and Richmond.

“Unfortunately, in today’s society, there’s so much more we must do to combat violence against women, especially on our college campuses,” said the Senators. “Boosting the capacity for higher education institutions to prevent violence and stalking on campus and increasing resources for support services is a start.”

The funding was awarded as follows:

$300,000 for Norfolk State University in Norfolk. The funding was awarded through the Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program (Campus Program). The Campus Program provides higher education institutions the opportunity to establish comprehensive approaches to better combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campuses. NSU works in partnership with the YWCA of South Hampton Roads, the City of Norfolk Police Department, and the Office of Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney to ensure the Campus Program is properly administered.

$243,619 for the Virginia Sexual And Domestic Violence Action Alliance in Richmond. The funding was awarded through the State and Territorial Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Coalitions Program. This grant program supports coalitions specifically focused on combatting sexual and domestic violence and advancing the goals of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

In April, the senators penned a letter to Congressional leadership requesting that any future legislation to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic provides funding to support victims and survivors, including programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act.

If you believe you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, 10 On Your Side have compiled a list of national or local resources to combat domestic violence. CLICK HERE to view them.

