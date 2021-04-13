Norfolk reveals plans for redevelopment of former Greenies site

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has revealed plans for phase 1 of redevelopment at the former Greenies site in Ocean View.

The redevelopment plans include extending the dune line, a pedestrian walkway from Ocean View Beach Park, a parking lot with room for food trucks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant beach access.

Now, Norfolk is considering two options for phase 2.

Phase 2 option 1 includes building a small beachfront restaurant, while phase 2 option 2 would build a bigger restaurant.

The city has also released a rendering that shows outdoor seating at the site would overlook the beach and bay area.

The city is now asking for feedback on the plan to be emailed to planning@norfolk.gov.

Greenies was the oldest bar in Norfolk when it was closed and demolished in 2018.

Greenies opened in 1930 where 1st View Street meets with Ocean View Avenue. The restaurant and bar had a waterfront deck and was popular among the locals.

It was bought by the city a part of a neighborhood revitalization project in fall 2018, and was demolished a couple months later.