Norfolk retains group to help develop violence intervention program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has a new group coming in to help create a violence intervention program.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday night, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer announced the city had retained the Newark Community Street Team.

The group, founded by Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras J. Baraka, aims to reduce violence by using an “evidence-based, trauma–informed approach.“

This comes as communities in Hampton Roads wrestle with gun violence, especially among youth. Leaders in the faith community and activists say gun violence has been an issue for decades, but call the recent headlines “disheartening.”

The Newark Community Street Team trains and employes non-traditional community leaders to reach youth and young adults who are at-risk.

The NCST website quotes the mayor, Baraka, to explain the way the program works: “The Newark Community Street Team (NCST) employs non-traditional community leaders, including those who have been formerly incarcerated and those who have been engaged in the drug trade. They are trained as mentors and interventionists, and support at risk youth and young adults 14-30 years old through a case management model. NCST Outreach Workers have transformed their own lives and are committed to supporting others’ transitions.”

According to the NCST website, relying only on crime data doesn’t adequately reflect public safety conditions.

Read more about NCST here.

