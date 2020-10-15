Restaurant manager from Norfolk wins $100K on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who manages a local restaurant hit big on a Super Bonus Crossword scratch ticket this week for a top prize of $100,000.

Andrew Miller was home with his girlfriend when he scratched the ticket to find he won the money.

“It was unbelievable! We were jumping around, hugging each other,” he told Lottery officials.

Miller bought his ticket at the Rite Aid at 525 West 21st Street in Norfolk. He says he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,040,400, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.28.

