Norfolk restaurant claims thieves stole hundreds of pounds of meat overnight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A restaurant in Norfolk is claiming two people broke in and stole hundreds of pounds of meat around 3 a.m. Friday.

Jorge Romero, a manager at Jessy’s Taco Bistro on West 20th Street in Ghent, said two people were caught on camera checking out the area around midnight.

Then, about three hours later, the pair came back and used what looked like a crowbar to break the lock on the restaurant’s outside cooler, Romero said.

Romero says you can see in surveillance footage one of the people coming out of the cooler with a bag of beef and chicken in each hand.

He added each bag weighs about 35 to 45 pounds.

The second person then emerges from the cooler with two cases of chicken breast and one containing skirt steaks.

Romero said he submitted a police report, and claims the pair left with about 100 pounds of chicken and 100 pounds of beef.

Police were not immediately available Friday to provide additional information.

