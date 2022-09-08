NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk restaurant is accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek.

According to a press release, Norfolk’s Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1 when a city inspector found a smell and cloudy water in the creek.

DEQ informed the owner of Mack’s Barge of a sewage discharge into the creek and issued a request for corrective action.

City inspectors and the Norfolk Department of Public Health also issued notices of violation when the discharge was discovered.

A plumber, hired by Mack’s Barge, was observed making corrections on September 1.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) worked with a wildlife rehabilitator to collect wildlife carcasses from the area for testing. Test results are still pending.

After follow-up site visits on September 2 and 6, DEQ confirmed that no new discharge was occurring.

Residents can report sick or dead wildlife in connection with the spill using a link HERE.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will have more on this story on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m.