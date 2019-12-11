Norfolk residents show support for 2nd Amendment sanctuary city

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gun rights took center stage at the Norfolk City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Dozens crowded into council chambers, urging city leaders to designate the Mermaid City as a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

Several people spoke on the issue, but dozens more supporters were in the crowd.

There’s no official sanctuary city resolution on the table, but that didn’t stop people from arguing their case any less.

Several bills concerning guns have already been pre-filed in the state legislature. With Democrats controlling the House and Senate, plenty of folks are fully expecting them to become law.

Speakers like Cameron Carlson don’t want to see this happen.

“I don’t want to be a victim and these laws, and bills that are potentially going to be passed will criminalize that aspect of it — just for possessing a rifle or an assault style weapon, which we have legally purchased,” Carlson said.

One after one, passionate pleas went out to city leaders.

Many in the crowd feel what’s being proposed in the General Assembly is unconstitutional and fear being branded criminals.

“We’re asking to make Norfolk a Second Amendment sanctuary. We know it’s symbolic, but symbolism carries weight. Richmond sees us. They hear us,” said one speaker.

However, a few people feel no city is above state jurisdiction.

“Everyone in the state should obey the laws of the state. The founding fathers were talking about flintlocks. The rights of citizens to be safe wherever they are outweighs the rights to possess weapons of war,” said another man.

Others believe a resolution won’t do much, saying the state and country are already safehavens for guns.

“Nothing that the General Assembly can pass will even make a ripple in the amount of guns that already exist in this country,” said Steve Baggarly.

A city spokeswoman says it’s up to council whether a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution happens.

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand: