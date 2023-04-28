NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents and part of Old Dominion University’s campus were experiencing power outages Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, 947 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. They said the cause of the outage is pending and crews are currently assessing the damage.

ODU also sent out an alert to students that the power outage is affecting portions of their Norfolk main campus west of Elkhorn Ave and north into the Larchmont area.

As of 1:25, Dominion Energy say the power outages in most of the area have been resolved.