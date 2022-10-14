NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash.

According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood.

A Dominion Energy representative told 10 On Your Side that a vehicle hit and broke a power pole, causing 279 residents in the area to lose power. The Dominion Energy representative confirmed that the power outages were restored around 7 a.m.

Images showed traffic was diverted around the crash scene until it was cleared.

There is no word yet what caused the vehicle to crash.