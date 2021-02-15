Norfolk residents frustrated after finding screws in tires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of a Norfolk neighborhood are frustrated over tire damage.

Several Larchmont residents have had to replaced tires after they were punctured by screws or nails. More than 10 people in the area have reported finding screws in their tires recently.

Carlye Hooge says she and her husband found the first screw in a tire about two and a half weeks ago. They didn’t think much of it and used the opportunity to teach their kids how to change a tire.

However, it happened again and, unfortunately, that wasn’t the last of it. They kept finding screws in their tires.

“Some of the tires had three, some of them had two, some of them just had small punctures that didn’t go all the way through, but others needed to be completely repaired,” said Hooge. “We ended up having to replace four tires as a result of this.”

In all, they’ve found 10 screws. They’ve had to replace four tires and patched up a fifth.

Hooge posted on the Nextdoor app, asking if her neighbors were seeing anything similar. That’s when she realized she wasn’t alone.

She says she and her husband will sometimes walk the streets of their neighborhood to check for nails before driving.

“We’ve walked the streets and found nothing and then within a 12 to 24 hour time period, another neighbor will walk the streets and find 11 or 12 that weren’t there that are kind of logistically placed in the middle of the road where a car would be, not off to the side,” said Hooge.

Hooge says there aren’t any construction projects happening nearby.

Other neighbors have reported this to police. 10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk police to learn more, but did not immediately hear back.