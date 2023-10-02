NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What will the City of Norfolk look like in the future? Officials want residents to have a say.

Officials are working on NFK2050, a comprehensive plan to replace the current long-term plan known as plaNorfolk2030, which was adopted in 2013.

The new framework will outline a vision for how the city will evolve over the next 25 years. It will rely heavily on public input.

If you call the Mermaid City home, you’re encouraged to have a voice in the process. There will be numerous upcoming opportunities. The first takes place this Saturday, Oct. 7. The project launch is happening from noon until 4 p.m. at Harbor Park, at the Third Base Concourse Patio. There will be refreshments and activities for kids. Residents will hear about the plan and ways to get involved. There will also be a vision wall, “By 2050, Norfolk Will Be…”

Once the new plan is adopted in a couple years, it will be used to guide the City’s decisions on everything from capital budgeting to education.

Find out more at www.nfk2050.com.