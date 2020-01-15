Norfolk residents demand City Council draft 2nd Amendment resolution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gun rights took center stage at the Norfolk City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Second Amendment advocates say their message remains the same — they want city leaders to declare Norfolk a Second Amendment Sanctuary city.

Many in the crowd expressed frustration that a resolution to do so isn’t up for consideration at all. This is the second time a large group has addressed council about the issue.

Several people demanded action and ultimately protection from the laws they say are an attack on their constitutional rights.

The city attorney read a letter that will be sent to lawmakers in Richmond.

It says, in part, “Neither the U.S. Constitution or Virginia’s constitution provides municipalities with the legal means to choose not to uphold the laws of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Norfolk City Council members respect their role and hope that you will find the enclosed documents helpful as you deliberate this issue during the 2020 Session of the General Assembly.”

