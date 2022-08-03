A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man and woman face life in prison after being convicted on charges related to distributing methamphetamine out of a house in Norfolk.

According to the United States Attorney, 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton operated a meth house on Danwood Drive in Norfolk where they stored and sold methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police executed a search warrant of the house in April 2021 where they recovered about 10 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Evidence shows that Andres had used the house for his methamphetamine operations for several years. Sutton joined his operation in early 2021.

Andres and Sutton were convicted of:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Opening a drug-involved premises

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana

Possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes

Being convicted felons in possession of firearms

Both Andres and Sutton will be sentenced on December 15 and face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.