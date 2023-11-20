NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment to assess the specific needs of its residents.
The Community Health Needs Assessment is conducted every three to five years. The assessment will help guide investments, community benefit programs and strategic planning – all with the goal of improving health and quality of life of Norfolk residents.
Norfolk residents are asked to complete the assessment here.
