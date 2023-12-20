NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s not Ridgemont High, but there are some fast times going on next to a local high school — and neighbors don’t like it.

Paul Campsen lives on Shirley Avenue and was so concerned about speeding that he purchased a speed gun. He said he’s clocked cars going 20 miles above the speed limit.

The speed limit is only 15 mph. It’s a narrow road, only about 900 feet long, and runs alongside Maury High School.

“People turn off Llewellyn (Avenue) onto Shirley (Avenue), they turn off De Bree (Avenue) onto Shirley and then they accelerate and they speed to the other stop sign and they speed the other way,” Campsen said.

He said it’s everybody.

“Car, trucks, school buses, fire trucks.”

Campsen said it happens at all hours of the day. He contacted Norfolk Councilwoman Andrea McClellan, who asked transportation to do a speed study. From the paperwork Campsen got through a FOIA request, it looks like the study was conducted over three days: June 6-8 of this year. Over that time, police determined that more than 1,100 cars traveled at least 10 mph over the limit—enough to warrant a speeding ticket in most cities.

“Their conclusion was the average rate of speed was 19 miles an hour. And as a result, 19 miles an hour did not constitute a speeding problem,” Campsen said.

But, he says he considers it a problem.

“While the average might have been 19 (mph), you still had a thousand people speeding over a three-day period.”

Using their numbers, he determined over 11,000 vehicles a month were traveling 25 mph. With his radar gun, he’s seen multiple going 35 mph.

“Well, somebody’s gonna get killed,” Campsen said. “All day long, kids are coming and going from school. Lots of people walk their dogs along here. This isn’t Little Creek Road, it’s not Hampton Boulevard. It’s a little tiny street that runs in front of a school on one side and houses on the other side. And people just use it like a racetrack.”

Campsen wants a speed bump or speed table installed. He said he’ll keep trying and hopes to get more people involved.