Norfolk Republicans select candidate to fill 90th District House of Delegates seat

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –The Norfolk Republican Party announced Sunday they have selected Sylvia Bryant to be their candidate in the special election to fill the 90th District seat on the House of Delegates.
Sylvia Bryant is a office manager for a multi-state construction company, the Norfolk Republican Party said.
Bryant won the Norfolk GOP caucus against U.S. Navy Veteran Mario Portillo.
She will face off against Norfolk City Democratic Committee nominee Angelia Williams Graves.
The election will be Jan. 5.
Former Norfolk and Virginia Beach Del. Joe Lindsey, who represented the 90th District, recently resigned from his position to take an appointment as a general district court judge in Norfolk.
“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence the Norfolk General Assembly delegation both House of Delegates and Senate, Democrat and Republican, have shown in recommending me to fill this vacancy,” Lindsey said in early November.
