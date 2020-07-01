Norfolk reopens select recreation centers, libraries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Wednesday that as part of phase 3, it will begin to reopen select recreational amenities as well as libraries.

The services will continue opening throughout July and each facility will be implementing certain modifications to scheduling and operation hours.

Recreation Centers

On Monday, July 6 the following recreation centers will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lambert’s Point

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Norview

Huntersville

East Ocean View

Berkley

Basketball courts, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will reopen for public use. Playgrounds and picnic shelters are not sanitized or disinfected. The public is encouraged to practice good hygiene before and after use. Indoor, outdoor pools and splash pads will remain closed.

Libraries

Beginning Tuesday, July 7 the following libraries will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Slover Library

Pretlow

Jordan-Newby

On Wednesday, the first hour at all three library locations will be reserved for seniors and patrons with underlying health conditions.

City officials said that library patrons will not be allowed to browse library shelves at Pretlow and Jordan-Newby. Patrons at Slover Library may browse shelves on the first floor in front of the circulation desk.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their books and materials online before they visit, and the staff will retrieve the items while patrons wait.

The use of public computers, photocopying, faxing, and the Sargeant Memorial Collection are not open to the public at this time. Library children’s areas, Playscapes, and KidZones will remain closed.

The Slover Library Maker Studio located in Selden Market will be open by appointment only.

Book due dates that fell while Norfolk Public Library was closed have been extended until July 21. No fines were charged during the closure. Patrons are encouraged to pay fines online.

Norfolk Public Library, in partnership with Recreation Parks and Open Space, will provide express free libraries at Lambert’s Point, Huntersville, and Berkley recreation centers by August 1.

City officials said that visitors will be asked to take a short COVID-19 questionnaire before entering any of the buildings. Guests will also have to follow safety precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining six feet of social distance from other guests and staff.

