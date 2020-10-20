Norfolk reopens 3 additional libraries along with indoor pools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following guidelines from the Department of Health, Norfolk Public Library will reopen three additional neighborhood branches and Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) will reopen indoor pools beginning November 2.

The following branches will operate two days a week, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All open NPL locations are Grab-n-Go.

Neighborhood BranchAddressDays of Operation
Barron F. Black6700 E. Tanners Creek DriveTuesday & Wednesday
Park Place620 W. 29th StreetThursday & Friday
Van Wyck1368 De Bree AvenueMonday & Friday

The Jordan-Newby and Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branches will keep the same operating hours, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday and Monday, closed.

Below are the new operating hours for first floor browsing and Grab-n-Go for Slover Library, effective October 24.

  • Sunday and Monday, Closed
  • Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Norfolk officials are also reopening indoor pools at the following locations:

Indoor PoolAddressOperating Days/Hours
Northside Swimming Pool8401 Tidewater DriveMonday & Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Huntersville Community Center830 Goff StreetWednesday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Southside Aquatics Center (SSAC)1750 Campostella RoadTuesday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Only registered participants will be allowed in the facilities.

Each facility has a maximum occupancy of 30 members at a time: one participant per lane (six lanes total); five to seven participants for non-lane swimming; 15 max participants in the multi-purpose room.

All participants are required to reserve space for pool use. Reservations can be made through the RPOS online portal. Lane reservations cannot exceed 30 minutes and non-lane reservations cannot exceed 40 minutes. Masks are required while not in the pool. Locker rooms will remain closed, based on recommendations by the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health.

Recreational walk-in pool usage is temporarily discontinued until further notice due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

