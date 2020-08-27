Norfolk releases closures, detours for Granby Street Bridge repairs beginning September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Granby Street Rehabilitation Project begins next month to repair structural components and extend the life of the bridge over the Lafayette River in Norfolk.

City officials are anticipating repair completion to be in late 2022. As part of the major repairs, both the bridge deck and the support structures will be fixed to address current corrosion and deterioration issues as well as improve the bridge’s condition.

The following conditions can be expected during construction:

• The speed limit on Granby Street will be temporarily reduced to 25 mph between 40th Street and W. Arden Circle.

• The northbound and southbound sides of the bridge will each be closed for up to six months. Northbound and southbound lanes will shift to the open side of the bridge.

• At least one travel lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

• One of the two existing sidewalks will be open at all times.

• The bike lane over Granby Street Bridge will be temporarily closed.

• The fishing pier will be temporarily closed.

Lafayette River Access

During construction, the fishing pier on the east side of the bridge will be closed.

Waterway access underneath the bridge will not be restricted.

There will be contractor equipment underneath the bridge, which may cause a delay when barges or other craft are traversing the passageway.

Anticipated lane closure dates will be announced on message boards, norfolk.gov, nextdoor.com, and project update emails. For more information, visit norfolk.gov/granbybridge.

