NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A registered sex offender from Norfolk was arrested after police say he tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl while she was walking home.

According to court documents acquired by 10 On Your Side, the incident occurred on August 27. The girl was walking home from the Tinee Giant store on Early Street around 5:45 p.m. when a man driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up beside her and yelled at the girl to “get in the car.”

The victim, terrified, ran back to hide inside the store. Police say the man, later identified as 56-year-old Nathaniel Shackleford, then pulled up in front of the store, exited the vehicle and walked to the doors of the Tinee Giant before leaving the scene.

The victim called her mother, who called the police and gave the description of the man and the suspect vehicle. The events were later corroborated by surveillance footage from the store.

From the vehicle tags, investigators were able to connect the vehicle to Shackleford and issue a search warrant. Shackleford, a registered sex offender, was subsequently arrested on charges of attempted abduction by force without justification and contributing to the delinquency abuse of a child.

Nathaniel Shackleford

Shackleford is due back in court on October 12. Court officials said he has a lengthy criminal record, including prior charges of taking indecent liberties with a child that led to a 3-year incarceration.