Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority names new executive director

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) has selected Ronald Jackson, with Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority, as its new executive director, beginning Feb. 26, 2020.

Jackson has served as the executive director of Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority since 2011.

Before working in the city of Hampton, he was the deputy executive director in Toledo, Ohio.

Jackson has nearly 20 years of experience in the housing industry, including working with the Chesapeake and Suffolk redevelopment and housing authorities and the Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation.

Jackson served in the United States Army for six years. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University.

He also holds designation as a certified manager through James Madison University’s Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

As NRHA Executive Director, Jackson will take over directing neighborhood revitalization, property rehabilitation assistance, housing development, homeownership assistance, and other related programs.