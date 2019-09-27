NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new study says that Norfolk is one of the friendliest cities in the country.

Number 3, according to the website, OfferUp.

The company, known for getting online buyers hooked up with sellers, released its full report after surveying just over 2,000 people from across the country.

People in Norfolk say today’s political divisiveness doesn’t affect their relationships with their neighbors, and they also say they would be willing to help out a neighbor in need.

San Diego took the No. 1 spot, followed by Seattle. To visit the survey site, click here.