Norfolk rallies to get word out about census

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s 2020, so that means it’s a census year.

The City of Norfolk wants its residents ready when it’s time to start counting.

On Wednesday evening, city officials and residents gathered at Waterside District for a pep rally to get people excited about census-taking.

“Get counted because you count,” councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves said.

Graves says it’s important for residents to submit their information because it helps with funding from the federal government.

“For every person in the city that is accounted for, it’s about $2,000 in federal funding that takes care of things Medicaid, Medicaid, before and after programs, Headstart programs, free and reduced lunch programs. Those programs aren’t really free. Someone pays for them and that person is the federal government. In order for the federal government to know … who needs what and where to go, they need to be counted in the census,” she said.

Graves says forms for the census will be sent out in March. Residents will submit information according to their addresses as of April 1.

And, for the first time, you can fill out information online.

She believes this will be easier and also hopes there will be a population increase compared to the last census.

“We are a very transient. We want to make sure our college students are counted. We want to make sure our military are counted. We want to make sure our little people under 5 years old are counted,” Graves said.

Rick O’Rawe, who is the fleet mass chief for Fleet Forces Command, says there’s also a first for military members this year.

“In the past, it might have been a service member that would go by their home of record, but they’re renting here and deployed on a ship. It used to be they’d be counted back in their home of record. But now, it’s going to be where they live,” he said.

O’Rawe says these numbers will help with funding for emergency services.

Those in the young adult generation also want to make sure younger people are aware about the census and are working to dispel myths.

Concert promoter Antonio Dowe, who helped put on the event, says he and others made a documentary highlighting others in the community who didn’t understand the census.

He says it’s important to work to educate more about why the census is important — even if you don’t think it is.

“It may not affect you, but you can’t turn your back on the people it does affect: your neighbors, your friends. All of us aren’t as lucky to get immediate things like Medicaid and housing benefits,” Dowe said.

Targeting the young adult population is also something that festival-goers at Something In The Water will see.

Darla Vaughn, with Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water team, was also at the event.

She believes the census is sometimes overlooked and they want to inspire other people to action with it.

“I can’t give away too many secrets,” Vaughn said. “But we will have some form of encouraging and educating of the census.”

The city is looking to hire 1,000 people to help with census taking and are paying $21.50 an hour.

For more information on jobs, visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details.html

For more information on the census, https://2020census.gov/ .