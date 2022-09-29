NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local agencies in Hampton Roads are preparing for the expected downpour.

Heavy rain can cause flooding in certain parts of our region. Norfolk Department of Public Works is thinking ahead.

Crews will use vactor trucks and road machines to flush out and unclog drains. The vactor trucks use streams of water to flush out drains. Rod machines use a rod to grab and twist out trash and debris.

When drains are cleared, it prevents backup that leads to flooding.

“People here still need to get gas and people have to go grocery shopping,” said Alana Smith, Norfolk Department of Public Works. “Life still has to go on. We are trying to make that as easy as possible.”

Public Works will focus on areas that are prone to flood like Downtown Norfolk, Ghent, and East Ocean View. Smith recommends people report flooding on the Waze app or call the Norfolk Cares Department.